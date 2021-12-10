Hyderabad: Man kills wife, walks to police station with beheaded body

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a man beheaded his wife and walked into the police station with her severed head to surrender to cops here at Rajendranagar. The suspect is identified as Parvez, the husband of the deceased.

Parvez was married to Samreen 14 years ago and the couple have three children, according to the police. However, the accused began to doubt his wife’s loyalty and frequently quarrelled with her, which then resulted in a divorce. Later, Parvez reconciled with Samreen and the couple started living together again.

On Thursday night, in a fit of fury, he picked up an argument about the problem and slit her neck with a sharp object. After ascertaining that she was dead, he beheaded her and marched inside the police station.

The Rajendranagar cops filed a report and began an investigation.