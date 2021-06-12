Hyderabad: Man murdered in old city

Hyderabad: The ongoing lockdown and night curfew turn out to be less effective in the old city as heinous crimes have become the order of the day. A person was brutally murdered in Hussainialam area of old city on Saturday.

Syed Zubair Ali, 23, a resident of Kishan Bagh area was having diffences with few persons who are involved in the property offences.

The deceased was reportedly passing certain information to the police.

In the intervening night of Saturday, five persons who are identified as Muzafer, Tariq, and Salam earlier involved in property offences in the pretext of organizing a party invited Zubair to the under construction building at Asha Talkies premises at Hussainialam.

They reportedly took Zubair to 3 Floor and brutally slit his throat and fled from the spot.

On coming to know about the incident, a team of Hussainilam police reached the spot and shifted the deadbody to the Osmania hospital for autopsy.

“The suspects who are involved in the murder case were at the doubt that Zubair was acting as an police informer and passing information to police officials”said an police officer.

A murder case has been registered and few persons have been picked up.