Hyderabad: Man robs house after watching YouTube videos

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Sunday for attacking a woman and robbing her after learning robbery by watching YouTube videos.

The accused identified as Gaddam Naveen, went to the victim, Umadevi’s house on Saturday to lease part of her house. He first attacked her with a knife and robbed her gold chain and phone.

He then took her phone and sent an application from his number for payment through his UPI app. As soon as he gave her his phone, he attacked her.

Rachakonda police confiscated the gold chain, phone, knife and a motorcycle used in the crime and remanded him in judicial custody.

CCTV footage helped the police in solving the case in three hours.