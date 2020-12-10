Hyderabad: Man sentenced 20-year jail for assaulting a minor

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man who was arrested for assaulting a minor is now sentenced 20 years imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 12,000 by a local court on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Dippu Kumar Srivastav of Yousufguda and was a painter. The man was arrested in May 2018 for sexually a four-year-old girl at his residence.

The Jubilee Hills police said that the victim had come to a kirana store to purchase some articles when Dippu Kumar took her to his room and sexually abused her. However, the child was rescued by her mother who heard her cries.

The police had arrested Dippu Kumar and charged him under Sections 376AB & 366 of Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.