Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 14 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2017.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court at LB Nagar found the accused guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo 14 years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

The incident dates back to August 7, 2017, when the parents of the minor girl were out, leaving her with the twin sister at home. As per police, 58-year-old Kopragadi Sanjay, a migrant labourer from Maharashtra, barged into their house in LB Nagar and then reportedly assaulted the minor. The other girl who saw him raised an alarm, after which Sanjay threatened her with dire consequences and fled from the scene.

Following a complaint from the child’s father, the LB Nagar police registered a case against the accused under sections 376(1), 452, 506 of the IPC and POCSO act and arrested him.

During the trial, the court examined the material evidence provided by the survivor, her twin sister and other witnesses and the prosecution and found Sanjay guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison.