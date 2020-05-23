Hyderabad: MANUU sends back stranded students successfully

Hyderabad: After the lockdown, many boarder and non-boarder students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad who were stranded during the lockdown since 25th March 2020 have been sent back to their hometowns successfully by the University administration.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Vice-Chancellor Incharge has stated that in compliance to the guidelines of Government of India more than 100 students living in the Boys and Girls Hostels and 200 non-boarder students who are living close vicinity of surrounding areas of the Campus belonging to various States/Regions/Districts have been sent to their hometowns through Special Trains arranged by the Government.

According to Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar I/C, the University has appointed Principals/Incharges of Colleges/Off Campuses as “Coordinating/Liasoning Officers” to make travel arrangements for stranded students at Off Campuses/Colleges of MANUU to their respective hometowns after having coordination with the Nodal Officers of the respective states appointed by the Government of India.

He further informed that there are few students stranded at off campuses who will be sent to their respective hometown very soon. The Coordinating/Liasoning Officers of MANUU are already making sincere efforts in this regard and the task to send stranded students of Off Campuses/Colleges will be completed at the earliest.

The University has been coordinating with Police officials of the Telangana Government since the beginning of the lockdown. To avoid long queues for students of MANUU to travel through Shramik Express, the e-pass registration facility has been extended at the campus itself with the kind help and support of Raidurgam Police Station’’ said Prof. Aleem Ashraf Jaisi, Dean Student Welfare.

Prof. Ehtesham Ahmad Khan, Provost, Boys Hostels, MANUU has informed that all the interested students including borders and non-borders who are pursuing numerous courses at Hyderabad has been sent successfully through Special Trains arranged for Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala. The University has arranged buses and staff to drop the students to respective railway stations.

According to Prof. Aleem Ashraf Jaisi, all the students have been permitted to travel after health screening done at University Health Centre. Accordingly, students have been given Health Fitness Certificate, Mask and Sanitizer provided by the University Doctors.

Mr. Umar Farooque, President, MSU has said that he has represented the matter pertaining to stranded students with University authorities and applauded the arrangement made by the University Administration.

Mr. Noor Mojassam, a student of B.A. is very happy after reaching his hometown at Katihar, Bihar. He gladly said that the facility provided by Government of Telangana right from the Hyderabad to their hometown is exemplary. He also informed that all the students have been provided free of cost travel, food packets, a milk bottle, sanitizers and water bottles, before boarding the train.

The University is also in contact with the students closely till they reach their home safely. The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of MANUU have thanked the Government of Telangana, the Central Government, and particularly Police Officials of Telangana for their continuous support in sending the stranded students and also appreciated the untiring efforts by the University officials and staff.

