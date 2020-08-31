Hyderabad markets flood with illegal foreign cigarettes

By Nihad Amani Published: 31st August 2020 7:21 am IST
Cigarettes sellers making a killing in black market
Pricey cigarettes and gutkha are selling like hot cakes in the underground market amidst lockdown in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The sales of smuggled foreign cigarettes continue in the city with pan shops finding a way to acquire illegal imports and stock it.

 Despite the efforts by the law enforcement agencies in the city and neighbouring Commissionerates in which they have been regularly raiding and seizing huge quantities of these the actions apparently have failed to deter the illegal sale of foreign cigarettes.

Cigarettes of various brands like Wins, Paris, Gold Queen, Flame, Djarum Black and Gudang Garam are smuggled into the country by non-declaration and concealment. The cigarettes are usually smuggled into the country through sea ports and air from Hong Kong, Dubai, South Korea and Kuala Lumpur, according to the officials. Later the consignment is transported to different cities across the country reports Telangana Today.

READ:  Infrastructure issues plague OGH after closure of old building

Traditionally, the markets of Siddiamber Bazaar, Begum Bazaar and Monda Market have been the wholesale hubs of these illegal foreign cigarettes.

“There is a demand for international brands of cigarettes in the city. Secondly, the profits are high so the traders take risks and bring it into the city,”

P Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police Task Force.

Such cigarette brands do not carry warnings or have any minimal cautionary messages, which are mandatory under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2006.

The main intention behind the smuggling of cigarettes from other countries is to avoid paying GST and other taxes thereby avoiding government revenue.

READ:  Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil spate of sponsors ahead of IPL 13

Injurious to health

Cautions have been made several times on the tobacco content in these cigarettes being high which has an adverse effect on health too.

However, after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the cigarettes again found their way to the pan shops in the city. Nevertheless, the police say they are keeping a watch on the big traders to prevent the distribution of the contraband to local traders.

However, in the month of May, the police busted two rackets and seized property worth Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 16 lakh.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close