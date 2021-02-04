Hyderabad: Massive fire engulfs school in Gowlipura

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out at a school in Old City on Thursday afternoon. Srinivasa High School, located in Gowlipura under Mughal Pura police station limits, was functioning in a two-storied building.

According to the local media reports, the fire broke out in the school’s administrative office located on the ground floor due to an electrical short circuit issue.

Though there are no casualties reported, school records, books and furniture were burnt in flames.

Around 50 students of the school were rescued before the

fire spread. The school staff and locals quickly rescued all the students and brought fire into control, before informing the fire department.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put all the flames off.

More details are awaited.