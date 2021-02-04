Hyderabad: Massive fire engulfs school in Gowlipura

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 4th February 2021 3:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Massive fire engulfs school in Gowlipura

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out at a school in Old City on Thursday afternoon. Srinivasa High School, located in Gowlipura under Mughal Pura police station limits, was functioning in a two-storied building.

According to the local media reports, the fire broke out in the school’s administrative office located on the ground floor due to an electrical short circuit issue.

Though there are no casualties reported, school records, books and furniture were burnt in flames.

Around 50 students of the school were rescued before the 

fire spread. The school staff and locals quickly rescued all the students and brought fire into control, before informing the fire department.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put all the flames off.

More details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 4th February 2021 3:01 pm IST
Back to top button