Hyderabad Mayor tests Covid-19 positive

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 6:38 pm IST
After one member of his staff tested coronavirus positive recently, the Mayor went into self-quarantine and underwent the test on Saturday.

Rammohan is holding review meetings with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on various civic issues through video link.

On July 23, the Mayor had attended a programme to lay foundation stone for a flyover along with Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (who recently recovered from Covid-19), Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and others.

He had twice undergone Covid-19 tests last month. On both occasions he tested negative.

On June 7, he had undergone the test an employee of a hotel where he had tea tested positive. A few days later, he underwent the test again after his driver tested Covid-19 positive.

The Mayor is the latest addition to the list of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders who have tested positive. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, five MLAs and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari have tested positive.

