Hyderabad: MCME passing-out parade to webcast

Hyderabad: 24 gentleman cadets of Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course will pass out through the portals of Cadet Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) at Cariappa Drill Square, CTW, Bolarum on June 13.

The young cadets will be marching forth as Techno Warriors, Military leaders and custodians of national security as they join the fold of the Indian Army as commissioned officers. Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant — MCME will be the Chief Guest at the occasion and will preside over the parade.

The event marks the culmination of the cadets’ training and the beginning of their journey as officers. It will be the first time when cadets from the Cadet Training Wing (CTW) get commissioned into CTW itself. Simultaneously, there will be passing out-parades in the Indian Military Academy and two other Cadet Training Wings.

Due to the ongoing Government of India restrictions on travel and congregations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents, relatives and friends of the cadets are unable to attend this term’s passing out ceremony.

To tide over the understandable disappointment, a live broadcast of the ceremony on YouTube will be arranged to witness the ceremony of the young officers as they affirm their oath to serve their country selflessly and swear to preserve its integrity. All COVID-19 preventive measures will be observed and adhered to during the parade.

