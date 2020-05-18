Hyderabad: Meet Corona warrior Syed Nemat Hussaini

Hyderabad: 22-year-old, Syed Nemat Hussaini is one of the drivers of the Corona Special ambulances stationed outside Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. The city-based ambulance service provider StanPlus has launched the service to meet the medical emergencies after the lockdown.

Nemat works on alternate days, over a 24-hour stretch. Brushing aside the arguments of friends and fellow drivers about it being a risky job, Nemat says “Call him God or by any other name, it is he who protects and decides what happens to each of us.”

Donning the PPE suit, Nemat is always ready to move the COVID-19-positive patient or suspect to the dedicated facilities.

India Today quoted him as saying, “All the 12 confirmed positive patients I moved to Gandhi Hospital looked more worried than any other sick people I have taken. There is a deep fear that the coronavirus will lead to an early death.”

Hussaini makes sure that the van is sanitised daily and fumigated once a week.

Nemat grew up as an orphan. He has never seen his father, and he lost his mother while he was in Class eight. A friend’s family took care of him until he passed out of school. Hussaini studied 10th class from the St Aristotle High School at Hafiz Baba Nagar. For some years he did odd jobs as a refrigerator mechanic and electrician. For a while he worked as an Ola driver, before becoming an ambulance driver. This job is satisfying for him as he says “this work helps me earn and be of service to others. It makes me truly rich.”

