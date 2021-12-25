Hyderabad: Mega Urdu Job Fair to be held at MANUU on Jan 6

Hyderabad: Telangana State Urdu Academy is organizing a ‘Mega Urdu Job Fair’ for students who completed SSC, Intermediate, Graduation, and Post Graduation in Urdu Medium on January 6, 2022.

The job fair will take place from 10 am to 5 pm inside the sports complex at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU), Gachibowli, Hyderabad for which online applications are being accepted. This event is being organized in collaboration with the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU), Setwin(S&MPS), and Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Welfare Society.

Dr. Mohammad Ghouse, Director of the Telangana State Urdu Academy said that such a job fair is being organized in the state of Telangana for the first time, and reputed companies from IT, banking, finance, policymaking, journalism, hospitals & telecommunication companies will participate.

“These companies will provide various employment opportunities related to technical, non-technical, engineering, language development, backup, and software development. Candidates including Madarasa students between the age group of 18 to 35 years and have completed SSC, ITI, Diploma, Graduation, Post Graduation with Urdu as medium or Urdu as one of the subjects can participate,” he added.

Candidates can register their names on the following online registration link https://forms.gle/apSp1585x47fAYaHA until 31st December 2021 to participate in this job fair.

“The candidates should be present one hour prior to the scheduled time along with 10 sets of their bio-data form along with all the required documents. Admission into this job fair is free but the candidates should bear the food and transportation expenses themselves,” the director said.

For further information, the aspiring candidates can contact these phone numbers 040-23237810, 23008413 & 35934083.