Hyderabad Metro announces new guidelines as services start next week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is all set to resume its services for public from September 7, after more than five months. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the centre suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March.

To avoid overcrowding at the station, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Thursday released new guidelines for running metro rails.

Conducting a review meeting on Thursday with all the senior officials, Managing Director of HMRL, NVS Reddy spoke on the preparedness and safety measures to be taken for resumption of Hyderabad Metro rail services.

Metro operations will be resumed phase-wise in a graded manner from the 7 of this month (Monday). The phases that are spread over the next few days will be announced shortly. The stations in containment zones (about 5 stations) will be closed for passenger traffic.

Broad Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of Hyderabad metro rail services are as follows:

1. Frequency of trains will be around 5 minutes; it will be improved or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding.

2. In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains are being done for passengers to stand. Alternate seats will be marked x inside the train and kept vacant.

3. Social distancing would be monitored through CCTV by OCC, Station controller and Train Operators.

4. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro Rail will make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask. Suitable penalty as per regulation shall be imposed for any violation.

5. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations. Symptomatic persons would be advised to go to nearby COVID Care Centre/Hospital for testing/medical attention. Use of Aarogys-Setu App would be encouraged.

6. Pedal type sanitizers will be kept at entry into the stations for use by passengers.

7. Proper PPE kits and sanitizers will be provided to employees/ security personnel, who are likely to be in proximate contact with commuters and for longer duration.

8. Considering the potential of Corona to spread quickly, security personnel/ private guards have been instructed to ensure adequate safety while frisking commuters without diluting security drills.

9. Smart Card and Mobile QR tickets with cashless/online transactions will be encouraged.

10. Passengers will be advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. They will be encouraged to carry a small bottle of sanitizer with them.

11. Parking spaces would be opened for the metro customers as per guidelines.

12. Mock drills keeping view various scenarios post Covid-19 are being conducted before commencement of the metro operation.

13. Metro Rail will keep close liaison with State police, medical authorities and local administration for regulating crowds outside stations and to deal with contingencies.

1. Metro operations will be resumed in graded manner:

Phase-I

From 7th Sept 2020 onwards.

Corridor 1(Miyapur to LB Nagar) would be made operational.

Revenue services would be from 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs in morning and 1600 hrs to 2100 hrs in evening.

Phase-II

From 8th Sept 2020 onwards.

Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurgam) would also be made operational.

Revenue services would be from 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs in morning and 1600 hrs to 2100 hrs in evening.

Phase-III

From 9th Sept 2020 onwards.

All the three Corridors (C1, C2 & C3) would be made operational.

Revenue services would be from 0700 hrs to 2100 hrs in evening.

3. Stations in containment zones will be closed: Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda.