Hyderabad Metro Rail applauded globally after special train transported live heart

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail is being applauded globally after its special train transported live heart on February 2.

Recently, a Norwegian diplomat tweeted a video of the mission and emphasized on the importance of the metros. He wrote, “Gosh! Metros are useful. A human heart rode from Nagole to Jubilee Hills in the Hyderabad metro, India”.

Gosh! Metros are useful.

A human heart rode from Nagole to Jubilee Hills in the Hyderabad metro, India 🇮🇳. How to save life!



Hyderabad Metro Rail: Special train covered 21 km in 30 mins

On February 2, Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor between Nagole and Jubilee Hills check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

For the first time such train was run to facilitate the transportation of the live heart to save a life.

The train had started its journey at 4:40 p.m. on the day. It travelled 21 kilometers in 30 minutes.

A team of medical experts also traveled along with the heart in the train.