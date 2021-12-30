Hyderabad Metro Rail partners with Rapido to improve last mile connectivity

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Rapido, a bike taxi service, have decided to form a partnership for the convenience of the commuters and to improve the last mile connectivity.

HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Wednesday said that the bike taxi service will be provided at all the metro stations, The Hindu reported.

At an event that was organized to distribute prizes to winners of the ‘Metro Suvarna’ offer for November, L&T Metro Rail MD & Chief Executive Officer K.V.B. Reddy said the metro rail ridership has reached 75 percent of the pre-COVID level.

At an event which was held at Ameerpet Metro Station, the following prizes were distributed to the winners.

Prize Winner Flat TV V Shivanarayana AC Y. Sulochana Mobile phone T. Chakradhar Washing machine Vijayalaxmi Oven Narayana

In order to be eligible for the lucky draw which was launched in October, a passenger has to travel at least 20 times using Metro Smart Card in a month.

Hyderabad Metro Rail timing rescheduled

In the month of November, the timing of the Metro Rail has been changed for the convenience of the commuters.

From November 10, it is operational from 6 a.m. (first train) to 10.15 p.m. (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations at 11.15 p.m.

The 73-km elevated metro, said to be the biggest metro project in the world in the public-private partnership (PPP) model, was built at a total cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

It was operating 55 trains carrying nearly 4.5 lakh passengers every day before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.