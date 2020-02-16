Hyderabad Metro Rail Service in Old City: Kishan Reddy slams MIM

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed AIMIM and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and accused them of stalling the development projects in the Old City area of Hyderabad.

MoS questions TRS

The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs also questioned why the ruling TRS has failed to connect the old city area with metro rail in Hyderabad despite the Centre allotting funds specifically for the region.

“It is very disappointing that there is no metro train service in Old City. I ask Chief Minister and his ally AIMIM why is there no metro train plan for Old City, even after six years of governance by TRS and its ally,” Reddy said at a press conference here.

“The people of the Old City have every right to get modern facilities, apart from that a great number of visitors come from all across the country to visit the historic monuments in this area. But the AIMIM has put roadblocks on the development in the area,” he added.

Reddy demands Metro project in Old City

Reddy demanded the TRS government to implement the metro project in the Old City parts.

“The Centre has given Rs 1400 crore for metro train project, it includes Falaknuma which is in the Old City. But they have stopped the action plan, we demand TRS government to extend it to the Old City parts as well,” Reddy said.