Hyderabad Metro Rail services to remain suspended

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail services will continue to remain suspended in the month of August as unlock 3.0 guidelines did not accord permission for the resumption of service.

It is reported that due to suspension of the service, Hyderabad Metro has incurred a loss of Rs. 200 crore.

Hyderabad Metro Rail, RTC buses stopped services due to COVID

Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses had stopped their service after the imposing of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Although, TSRTC started it service, it has not yet resumed plying buses on the routes in Hyderabad.

Metro train in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana State crossed 60,000 whereas, the total deaths in the State due to the virus climbed to 505.

Area under Greater Hyderabad continued to remain the hotspot.

Meanwhile, India reported the single-day spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 16,38,871 and 35,747 deaths, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state and has 4,11,798 total cases, including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 2,39,978 cases and then Delhi, which logged 1,34,403 cases.