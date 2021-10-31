Hyderabad: Milkman murdered; wife and 4 others arrested

Hyderabad: A woman and four others were arrested on Saturday by the Pahadi Sharif Police over the murder of a milkman. An extramarital affair is said to be the reason for the murder.

The incident occurred when the accused, Zoya called her husband Shaik Adil to their home where four others came at the behest of the woman’s love interest. It is said that Zoya was in an extramarital relationship with Fareed, and both of them planned to get rid of Adil, for which Fareed got three of his friends on board.

The men named Syed Fareed Ali, Mohammed Riyaz, Shaik Maviya, and Mohammed Zaher strangulated the victim at his residence. Speaking to Siasat.com, Pahidi Sharif Station House Officer, C.Venkateshwarlu said, ” The accused Zoya and Fareed were in an illicit relationship, on October 19, Zoya called the victim to their residence where Fareed and his accomplices pinned Adil to the ground and stabbed him, resulting in instant death.”

It is to be noted that the murder occurred at 11:30 PM at Yousufasin colony. The accused then shifted the body to Mamidpally at 3:15 am on October 20, where they poured petrol and set it on fire.