Hyderabad: Millat Fund arranges burial of dead bodies

Hyderabad: The Siasat’s millat fund has arranged the burial of ten dead Muslim dead bodies. The requests for the burials were received from various police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Under the supervision of Siasat News Editor Amer Ali Khan, bodies were taken from the government-run Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. Dr.Mohammed Taqiuddin, the Head of Department (Mortuary) oversaw the ablution rituals of the bodies.

The funeral prayers were led by Scholar Shakeel Ahmed, the Imam of Jama Masjid Chaman of Afzalgunj. Later, the bodies were buried in the Kukatpally graveyard.

Syed Abdul Mannan, Mohammed Abdul Jaleel, and Mohsin Khan prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. On the occasion, Bushra Tabussam thanked the donors of the Millat fund.

Editor of Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan thanked the Mosque Committee President of Jama Masjid Mohammadia, Shaik Abdul Aziz and the locality residents.