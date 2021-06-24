Hyderabad: Millat Fund arranges burial of Muslim dead bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund has arranged the burial of 12 Muslim dead bodies. The burial has taken place in the Secunderabad graveyard.

The request for the burial of one of the 12 bodies was received from the head of forensic department, Osmania General Hospital Prof & Dr. Mohammed Taqiuddin.

In the request letter, Taqiuddin has stated that the woman was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. While undergoing treatment, the woman passed away. Due to the prevailing conditions, the woman’s relatives left her dead body in the hospital.

The other 11 dead bodies were received from the Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

Under the supervision of Siasat Daily officials Syed Abdul Mannan and Mohammed Abdul Jaleel, the burial of the dead bodies took place in the Secunderabad graveyard. The funeral prayers were led Moulana Maazuddin Ashrafi while Imam Abdul Hafeez prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls.

Bushra Tabassum acknowledged the kind services of the Siasat office. Sofiya Khan and Mohsin Khan thanked the generous donors of the Millat fund.