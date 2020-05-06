Hyderabad: MIM activist arrested in minor Dalit girl rape case

Hyderabad: Chaderghat police have arrested a local AIMIM worker for allegedly raping a minor dalit girl. The police have immediately arrested him and sent to judicial remand.

Shakeel Khan a resident of Kamal Nagar has allegedly lured a 16 year old minor girl of the same area and had raped her. The victim girl was staying at her uncle’s house when the accused committed the offence.

The accused reportedly threatened the girl over phone not reveal the heinous act. However the victim informed the matter to his kin upon which a police complaint was filed with the police.

The Chaderghat police have registered a case under IPC section 376(Rape), POSCO act and also under SC/ST atrocities act. “ On receiving of information we have appreheded the accused and booked under stringent sections of law, he has been sent to judicial remand” said P Sateesh Inspector Chaderghat police station.

The accused is an active AIMIM worker of Malakpet constituency and he has been taking part in party activities at division level.

