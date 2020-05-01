Hyderabad: MIM Corporator confronts cops, sparks controversy

Hyderabad: AIMIM Corporator Murtuza Ali and his followers confronted police constables. This incident took place in Madannapet.

As per the reports, cops have reached the mosque after they got the information about the gathering there. Soon, the Corporator and his followers reached the spot and started asking cops to show written order.

After the video went viral on social media, BJP Spokesperson, Sambit Patra said that AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP should tender an apology for the incident.

In another incident, Yousufguda Corportor Sanjay Goud allegedly abused the cops. Later, Jubilee Hills police booked a case.

