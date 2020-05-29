Hyderabad: Minor girl found dead in Old City

Hyderabad: A minor girl was found dead in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Falaknuma Police Station.

Minor girl wanted to meet father

As per the details of the case, the girl, aged 12 years, was staying with her mother Taranum and step-father Abdul Miskin in Nawab Sahab Kunta. On Wednesday, the girl wanted to meet her biological father who resides at Kalapather, however, her mother denied permission.

Later, the girl went into her room whereas, her mother slept. In the evening, Taranum found that the girl with a scarf around her neck.

Girl died during treatment

Soon, the girl was rushed to private hospital. After a few hours of treatment, doctors at the hospital asked the family to shift the girl to Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

At OGH, girl died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint made by the deceased’s mother, police registered a case and started investigation.

