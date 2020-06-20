Hyderabad: Missing COVID-19 patient found dead at hospital

Hyderabad: Missing COVID-19 patient Narender Singh was found dead in Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

Narender Singh-39 who was admitted in Gandhi Hospital on 29th May after he developed symptoms of Covid-19 was in touch with his family members till 31st May and they lost touch with him.

After searching him from 1st to 6th June his mother approached Mangalhat Police Station and a missing FIR No: 128/2020 was issued.

Before being admitted in Gandhi on 30th May he was treated in Osmania General Hospital on 29th May and King Kothi Hospital on 30th May and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in an Ambulance when he developed Coronavirus symptoms.

The Hyderabad police had a herculean task in finding him as there was no co-operation from Gandhi Hospital authorities and police could not get any help as CCTV cameras of Gandhi Hospital were not working.

But conservative investigation by Hyderabad police found his dead body in mortuary of Gandhi Hospital.

At first Gandhi Hospital authorities denied that Narender Singh was ever admitted in their Hospital where as when police questioned the King Kothi Ambulance driver & Staff they said that they got admitted Narender Singh in Gandhi Hospital Emergency and left on 30th May.

Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) MBT had contacted Narender Singh family and got all details and wrote letter & tweeted the matter to K Chandrashekar Rao Chief Minister Govt of Telangana, K T Rama Rao Minister for MA&UD and Eatala Rajender Minister for Health Govt of Telangana, DGP Telangana and Commissioner of Police Hyderabad and demanded action in this missing case.