Hyderabad: MMTS trains to resume operations next week

Hyderabad: The Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains are expected to resume their services from next week as the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has given a nod for the resumption of the services.

The services of the trains remained suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Railways Minister Piyush Goel has given his consent to resume the MMTS services in Hyderabad which will benefit the poor, middle class, students and private firms employees in reaching their destinations.

In the interest of the health & safety of our people, MMTS services have been halted in Telangana, since pandemic hit.



Considering the prevailing situation, have requested @RailMinIndia Shri @PiyushGoyal to restore MMTS services here, for which approval has been granted. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 20, 2021

It may be mentioned that the services of MMTS trains were suspended on March 22, 2020.

Kishan Reddy advised the public to follow COVID-19 guidelines and take all precautionary steps.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths. The cumulative number of positive cases in the state has crossed 6.13 lakh while the toll stood at 3567.

As per the state government bulletin, the Greater Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases with 141 followed by Khammam 88 and Rangareddy 79 districts.

In a separate release, it was said that as on June 19, over 75 lakh people in the state received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 15.58 lakh got their second jab.