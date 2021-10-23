Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin meets Anjan Kumar Yadav

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and Former Captain of the Indian Cricket team Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday met the former Member of Parliament Anjan Kumar Yadav at his residence and wished him good health for his recovery from illness.

It has to be recalled that Anjan Kumar Yadav was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Mohammed Azharuddin hoped that after gaining maximum fitness levels, Anjan Kumar Yadav will again be seen in the service of the public.