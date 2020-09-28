Hyderabad mosque to prepare dead free for burial

Hyderabad: Ghusl being one of steps of Islamic burial, is considered as an obligation by Muslim community. The Ghussal – people who wash the dead, are trained about the steps included in washing the deceased and covering them with shrouds, for which they are paid. Fatima Mosque situated in Brindavan Colony, Shaikpet Division is set to provide bathing service (Ghusl) to dead for free.

The managing committee of the mosque has decided to provide the facility to wash dead bodies within the mosque premises. It will be a free-of-cost facility extended to all deserving Muslims. The committee has constructed a ‘Ghusul Khana-e-Mayyat’ with modern facilities for washing and shrouding of bodies before they are taken to the graveyard for burial.

Janab Mannan Saab & Janab Zubair Saab, of the managing committee, Fatima masjid, said to a local portal: “Many Muslims are not able to perform the Ghusul (washing of the dead body), for their near and dear ones when they die, at their homes due to lack of space. In many apartment complexes, other residents raise objections. In such circumstances, it becomes very difficult to wash the dead bodies.”