Hyderabad: Mosques offer free education, skill development amid school closure

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure academic continuity with schools being closed since March 2020 due to COVID-induced lockdown, 12 selected mosques in the city are now providing regular education and skill development, along with religious teachings for boys.

A group of intellectuals and educators in Hyderabad—including Siasat managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, MS educational society director Mohammed Moazzam Hussain, educationalist Zakir Hussain, president of mosque committee Munawar Hussain and secretary Syed Shaikh—are among the few who came forward for this initiative.

At Masjid-e-Chowk and twenty other mosques in Hyderabad, the initiative is set to start by connecting the students and youngsters to the mosque where specialized coaching in English, Science and Mathematics and other courses will be provided.

Recruitments will soon be taken up for the youth of Old City.

Masjid-e-chowk, situated in the heart of the city, has a huge library for youth to spend time reading where internet access is provided. This initiative is being appreciated in the community circles, as the students from economically weaker sections and slum areas cannot afford the high tuition fees.

MS group of school, Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain said that its aim is not only to religious teachings but also to make students aware of the modern teachings as well. The experienced faculty is selected among the people who come to the mosque or the graduates who reside nearby so that they can responsibly teach the students and bring out the best and enhance new skills among them.

In February 2020, a similar initiative has already been started at Masjid-e-Alamgir, Shantinagar, which opened its doors for hundreds of students, and helped them prepare for various competitive exams including national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) for medical courses, and civil services.

Alamgir Masjid is a three-story building. Earlier, it had full occupancy during one prayer out of 35 prayers in a week. Now all the floors are fully occupied for the coaching.

Later, 11 more Masjids took up this initiative. Further details contact Munawar Hussain- 9949661717.