Hyderabad: MS Hifz Academy to felicitate Quran memorizers today

Hyderabad: The MS Hifz Academy which functions under the management of MS Education Academy is going to felicitate 114 students who have completed the memorization of the Holy Quran on 31st October at Banjara Function Hall, Hyderabad.

Anwar Ahmed, the Managing Director of the MS Group of Institutions has said a felicitation program to honour 114 students will be held after Maghrib at Banjara Function Hall located at Road No.1, Banjara Hills.

He added that Islamic Scholar Salahuddin Saifi will be the Guest of Honour of this program while another Islamic Scholar Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahim will be the Chief Guest of the function.

The Managing Director further said that it has to be noted that among the 114 Hafiz-e-Quran, 27 are girls. He said that this is the fourth convocation ceremony of the MS Hifz Academy. Until now, a total of 189 students have completed their Hifz or memorization of the Holy Quran from the MS Hifz Academy, he said. Ahmed said that along with the school education, special classes are conducted for the students to memorize the Holy Quran within two years.