Hyderabad: Murdered man’s body found in a car in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in a car close to a restaurant in Hayatnagar on Saturday, a passerby informed the police.

The police rushed to the crime scene along with their dog squad. Based on the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, reported the Hans India, The police have begun checking the CCTV footage, in a bid to identify the perpetrators.

The police said that the victim was attacked with chilly powder first and then attacked with a knife. A case has been subsequently registered by the Hayatnagar police. However, the victim is yet to be identified.