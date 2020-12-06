Hyderabad: Muslims observe demolition of Babri Masjid anniversary as ‘Black Day’

Hyderabad: Members belonging to the Muslim community in Hyderabad observed the 28th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Sunday as ‘Black Day’.

In Old City, people were seen wearing black bands on their arms as a mark of protest. Most of the commercial corners and markets remained closed observing the day as ‘Black Day’.

The city remained peaceful even as the Hyderabad City Police foiled an attempt by the activists of city based Darasgah Jihad o Shahadat (DJS) to hold a protest.

DJS, a city-based group which was formed after the demolition of Babri Masjid, holds processions, public meetings and protests every year to observe the Babri demolition as black day.





Amid calls for black day in view of 28th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, the security forces beefed up in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The police took several activists of DJS, including its president Abdul Majeed, into custody from different places of the city.

Police said that they were taken to preventive custody and were shifted to various police stations to prevent them from taking out any procession, rally or hold protest in the city to mark the demolition anniversary.

As a precautionary measure security was beefed up in the old city. A team of Rapid Action Force, quick force and the task force have been deployed near the historic Charminar and in front of Makkah Masjid.

Moreover, police pickets were posted at different hypersensitive areas in the city while patrolling intensified in sensitive areas like Saidabad, Hussainialam, Lal Darwaza, Darussalam and in various parts of the old city.

Higher police officials have been assigned to ensure no organization holds any protest in the city.