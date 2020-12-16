Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park becomes first zoo in country to receive ISO certification

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management System, making it the first zoo in the country to receive such recognition, said the Telangana forest department in a press release here on Wednesday.

The ISO certificate helps to ensure that the zoo authorities maintain the quality of standards.

The HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd accredited by ASCB (UK) recently conducted assessment of ISO 9001:2015 certifications, with their team members.

The team conducted the audit in a phased manner and they expressed their satisfaction and happiness in the standards being followed in Nehru Zoological Park particularly in fields of sanitization, food processing, animal breeding, zoo hospital, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment, stated the release.

“The working of the various wings is also observed by the team and they appreciated the efficiency, teamwork and commitment of all the staff which has raised the standards of the park,” said R Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Telangana Forest Force.

The certificate was presented to the minister for forests A. Indra Karan Reddy by Sivaiah Alapati, managing director, lifetime Membership QCI.