Hyderabad: Newborn slips from nurse’s hand and dies in a private hospital

Hyderabad:  In a private hospital in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram a new born dies after being accidentally slipped from the hands of the hospital staff. The incident was reported on Monday.

After which the family staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding an action against the employee. It was reported that the woman was 23-years-old, and was a  resident of Meerpet.

The family said that the lady developed labour pains on Friday night and was shifted to the hospital in Vanasthalipuram where she gave birth to a baby boy.

The delivery staff held the baby who accidentally fell on the ground due to negligence. The newborn was shifted to Niloufer hospital where he was declared brought dead.

