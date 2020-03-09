“Hyderabad is next target after Delhi”, Viral news worry cops

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on tenterhooks after certain messages in city claiming “ Hyderabad is next target after Delhi”have went viral on social media. Although police officials have already denied any threat to peace and tranquility in city, but the vast spread of viral message has put the law enforcing agencies in a state of worry.

A purported news claiming “Hyderabad is next target after Delhi as Muslims not prepared to defend” is found to be circulating on all social media groups of Hyderabad especially on Whatsapp groups, resulting in causing panic among the minority community. A portal claims that “Inside sources confirmed that Hyderabad is next target for the BJP for horrifying Indian Muslims. Muslims in Hyderabad are not prepared to fight for their defense”. A

The alleged fake news has attracted the attention state intelligence agencies and teams have been pressed into service to trace out the rumour mongers. The intelligence sleuths have also found a voice note alerting about the possible threat of peace in city. “The aim of the fake message is to create unrest among the minds of public in Hyderabad, the technical team is already on the job to track the rumour mongers” said an intelligence official on the condition of anonymity.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar has also warned the rumour mongers of strict action and appealed the public not to forward any whats app message with inflammatory content, evil people are spreading rumours and fake news. Anjani Kumar in his official tweet sought help from public to expose the enemies of peace.