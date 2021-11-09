Hyderabad: NGO gets Rs 15L to construct classrooms for the blind

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO, which runs a school for the blind in Nalgonda, has received Rs 15 lakh financial support from the government-owned natural gas corporation, GAIL (India) Limited, for the construction of classrooms.

The Hyderabad-based NGO, Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB) and GAIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for the construction of the classrooms in the blind school.

The MoU was signed by B Balaji Bukhya, Senior Manager, CSR, GAIL Rajahmundry, and P Chokka Rao, General Secretary of DWAB. As per the agreement, the construction of classrooms will be taken up by DWAB and will be completed by March 31, 2022.

The blind school, which has recently completed 25 years of its existence, is run on donations from the public and is well known for its role and in producing results.

Recognizing its efforts, several governors, chief ministers, the President of India Abdul Kalam; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other prominent public figures have either visited the school or appreciated their efforts.

The school was founded on January 4, 1996, by Chokka Rao, a retired Gazetted Head Master, who himself is visually challenged.

DWAB is running a secondary School called Nalgonda School for the Blind with residential facilities for the Visually Impaired students providing free education and boarding in a spacious four stories building of a 15000 sft area.

The school currently houses around 97 blind students. Recently, the School also started English medium from Classes 1 to 7. The organization could construct its building for school and hostel which can accommodate 300 Blind children [Boys & Girls] with all basic amenities.

Over 100 visually challenged students have secured government jobs. About 600 students are pursuing or have finished their higher studies.