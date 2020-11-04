Hyderabad: Night Bazaar to be set up at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The city is all set to have a ‘Night Bazaar’ alongside Hussain Sagar very soon, announced Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Eateries, parking, sitting arenas are going to be set up at Night Bazaar, say the officials.

The night bazaar is to be set along the shoreline of Hussain Sagar, a stretch of 1,300 metres – between Sanjeevaiah Park and Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao have instructed the HMDA officials to begin with the plan and its work.

“Tenders for Night Bazaar on PPP mode along with boardwalk, parking, sitting arenas and duly in compliance with SC’s Committee recommendations along the Hussain Sagar (Buddha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park stretch) called for. Unfolding tourism potential,” said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar in a tweet

In order to enhance the look and ambience at the lake and make visitors and tourists enjoy the picturesque view of the water body, a wood-plastic composite (WPC) deck along the shoreline is planned. In addition to the WPC, modern lighting, aesthetic seating arrangements and granite pavements are being planned. Stressing on the eco-friendly construction, the HMDA is also planning to set up retail units with proposed pre-fabricated fibre reinforced plastic (FRP).

However, officials maintain that there is no compromise on the preservation and conservation aspects of the Hussain Sagar water quality and Full Tank Level despite these activities. The construction would be strict as per norms and extreme care would be taken so that FTL or water quality in the lake won’t get affected. It is learned that the Night Bazaar is planned to be developed and operated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. A private agency would be handed over the task of operation and maintenance for a period of 15 years.