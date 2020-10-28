Hyderabad: NIMS nurses to continue strike until November 7

Nihad AmaniPublished: 28th October 2020 4:42 pm IST
NIMS gets new machine for COVID-19 tests

Hyderabad: Nurses working in NIMS, Panjagutta staged a demonstration for half an hour on Tuesday morning for the realisation of their demands. These short protests every day will continue until November 7, when the nurses, as announced earlier, will be boycotting duties indefinitely. A strike notice to this effect was served to the NIMS administration four days ago.

The demands include payment of Covid-19 incentive, payment of Modified Assured Career Progression arrears, payment of EL encashment for the year 2019, conversion of EPF to GPF, promotions for staff nurses, cadre review of nursing college staff, etc. some of which were pending for two years. The nurses’ union also appealed to the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Hyderabad to intervene and do justice to them.

READ:  Hyderabad: KTR gives Mohammed Salim 2BHK flat as promised by KCR
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 28th October 2020 4:42 pm IST
Back to top button