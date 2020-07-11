Hyderabad: No place for patients in government hospitals

Hyderabad: Despite high claims by the government regarding the improvement of facilities in government hospitals and availability of ample number of beds in the government hospitals, the relatives of COVID-19 patients face a lot of hardships when they approach them along with COVID-19 patients.

When the relatives take the patients to any of the government hospitals, they are referred to another hospital. State government is making tall claims that so many beds are available in government hospitals but when the family members of patients are approaching hospitals they are being told that oxygen facility is not available there and they are referred to other hospitals.

It is true that the government has announced that separate facilities are available for patients with primary symptoms, COVID suspects, confirmed cases and about the patients who require oxygen, but many city folks are not aware of this and are in a dilemma as to which hospital is to be approached for patient. Hence state government must ensure all facilities in all hospitals because the time wasted in shifting a patient from one hospital to another could take the life of the patient. In this confusion it is not possible to provide primary healthcare to the patient.

In one such incident when the family members of a patient took him to Chest Hospital, the hospital referred the patient to Osmania hospital after reviewing the reports. They were told that oxygen facility is not available in Chest hospital and they are not in a position to admit the patient because of non availability of multi-speciality doctors in the hospital. When this family was trying to admit their patient in Chest hospital, at the same time three other patients were brought to Chest hospital from Osmania hospital. They told that when they approached Osmania hospital they were referred to Chest hospital.

The authorities of government hospitals have to say that they are working as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Those who suggest people to go for government hospitals should press the government to provide equal facilities in all government hospitals because city folks do not have knowledge as to which government hospital to be approached in which condition. Because of this, they waste their time going from one hospital to another thus risking the life of the patient

