Hyderabad: No water supply in some areas on June 25

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has informed that water supply to the areas namely Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Prashant Nagar, Thattikhana, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyapa Society and Kaveri hills will be stopped for 24 hours from 10 am on Friday, June 25.

According to the board, water supplies will be affected due to junction work on 1400 mm pumping main of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase 3 ring main-1 coming under the alignment of SDRP flyover from SBI Bank to Archean Stone at Tolichowki for facilitating the construction of the proposed flyover.

The HMWSSB has requested the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid difficulties.