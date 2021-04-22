Hyderabad: Noted martial arts trainer Jaweed passes away at 65

Hyderabad: Renowned martial arts trainer and founder-chairman of Star Karate Club, Hafiz Mohammad Salahuddin Jaweed has passed away on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 65.

Salahuddin Jaweed is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter.

He is one of the most popular personalities in Hyderabad and Middle East. He had participated in many championships around the world.

Jawed started the Star Karate Club in the early 1980s. Star Karate Club has set up several branches across Telangana where young people are trained in different forms of martial arts.

According to the family members, Jaweed was suffering from respiratory problems and was admitted to a private hospital four days ago. He died while undergoing treatment.

His funeral prayer was held at the Masjid-e-Wazir Ali in Fateh Darwaza. The burial took place at the graveyard Mir Alam Eidgah.