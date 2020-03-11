Hyderabad: NRC fear forcing residents to consider leaving India

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad whose relatives are in foreign countries are considering various options to leave India due to the fear of proposed-NRC.

Birth certificate

They are scared of the exercise as they do not have birth certificates.

A Canada-based woman, Ayesha Iffat is also worried about her mother who does not have birth certificate. Iffat’s mother who was born in Mumbai is living in Hyderabad for the past many years.

Iffat is planning to take her mother to Canada as she thinks that it is an easier option compared to collecting documents to prove nationality in NRC.

Reacting over it, Mr. Amjadullah Khan Khalid, Spokesperson of MBT said that many people who are staying in foreign countries are thinking of taking their relatives from India.

Anxiety over NRC

It may be mentioned that anxiety over NRC increased after President gave assent to CAB turning the bill into act.

Although, Prime Minister disclosed that no discussion took place about NRC yet, fear of the exercise still exists among the people.