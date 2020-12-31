Hyderabad: Numaish 2021 postponed till January 31

Hyderabad: In wake of existing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and surge of new variant the All India Exhibition Society has decided to postpone the mega event till January 31,2021.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender who is also the President of Exhibition Society on Thursday informed that though there is a significant decrease in the corona virus cases across the country, but the Union Government has imposed strict restrictions till January 31.

He said that every year Exhibition which is famously known as Numaish used to commence on January 1 but this year in wake of prevailing conditions the All India Exhibition Society has decided to postponed 81st Numaish till January 31.

He also informed that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation the society shall take a decision to start the event. The whole country has been put on alert after a new strain of corona virus was found.

Rajender said that traders right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari used to take part in the Numaish by installing stalls.

In wake of COVID pandemic, the District Collector Hyderabad has earlier sent a notice to the Exhibition society and instructed to withdraw the notification issued October 10, for calling applications from the stall holders as the permission is yet to be granted by the Telangana State Government