Hyderabad: Numaish to begin from January 1 at Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as “Numaish” is all set to begin from January 1 at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

This decision was taken on Friday by the government after a co-ordination meeting of various departments was held at exhibition grounds. The Joint Commissioner of Police central zone P Vishwa Prasad informed the media that the exhibition society has availed permissions from all the departments including fire, GHMC, police, electrical department and Hyderabad water works.

He informed that as usual the Numaish-2022 will begin from January 1 and foolproof arrangements have been made to avoid fire accidents and water hydrants have been provided at the exhibition grounds.

Following instructions from the Telangana health department, precautionary measures have been taken to control Omicron.

More than 2000 stalls are being erected for Numaish 2022.

“In wake of Omicron threat, the visitors shall adhere to Covid-19 protocol by using a face mask and maintaining social distance, the health department is also going to put up a vaccination centre at exhibition grounds,” said Vishwa Prasad.

On December 27, the Telangana high court had directed the state government to take a final call on whether or not the Numaish exhibition should be conducted.

Earlier, a city-based lawyer had sought the cancellation of Numaish-2022 owing to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Advocate Khaja Aijazuddin had petitioned various governmental departments in the city seeking cancellation of permission to the Exhibition Society to conduct Numaish.

The petitions were directed to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, District Collector of Hyderabad and Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and police commissioner Hyderabad.

In the year 2019 fire incident occurred in the exhibition resulting in the filing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court of Telangana by lawyer Khaja Aihazuddin on the ground that the exhibition society had failed to procure mandatory Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate)

The matter has been posted to January 4 for further hearing.