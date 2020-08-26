Hyderabad nurse re-infected with COVID; second instance in city

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Lt. j.g. Natasha McClinton, an operating room (OR) nurse, preparing a patient for a procedure in the intensive care unit (ICU) aboard the US hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in New York, Image source: Wikimedia

New Delhi: Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender confirmed two cases of coronavirus reinfection in the state.

“The virus is new and we are learning about it daily. There is no guarantee that coronavirus will not come again in those who were infected before. Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again. Courage is the main drug for battling the pandemic,” Rajender told a news channel.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Tuesday said “Though there is a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in rural Telangana, the infection rate is coming down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and it is expected to further reduce in the coming days.”

“We have earlier said the cases would gradually come down in the GHMC area by the end of August. We also said though there would be some uptick, the cases in rural Telangana would be under control by the end of September. The trend is as expected,” he said at a press conference.

“We brought the disease under control in the GHMC area. By September end the entire state would be under control (with respect to the virus),” Srinivas added.

Mild symptoms in re-infection

Srinivas too confirmed the reinfections and said symptoms will be more mild in a reinfection.

“We are sending their samples to research labs and will study them further to see if any complications can arise due to a reinfection,” Srinivas told a Telugu news channel.

