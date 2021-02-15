Hyderabad: Nursing student loots elderly couple after giving them sedative; arrested

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nursing student has been arrested for injecting elderly couple under the pretext of administering the COVID-19 vaccine and looted their jewelry and other valuables at Lalitha Nagar, Meerpet here on Saturday evening.

The victims have been identified as K Laxman (80), a retired Telangana election commission employee and his wife Kasturi (70).

Speaking to siasat.com, Meerpet police said that the accused Anusha, a resident of Meerpet is pursuing an ANM course at a private medical college and used to stay as a tenant in Laxman’s house and later moved into the neighborhood.

“Anusha told the couple that since she is a nurse, she will be able to get the vaccine free of cost for her as well as for us,” Kasturi told the police. Anusha then injected two doses of the vaccine to Kasturi and one dose to Laxman. She said them that the vaccine would make them drowsy for a bit.

Anusha allegedly went on steal the woman’s mangalsutra, her gold ring and other gold ornaments weighing about eight tolas.

The couple had lodged a complaint with Meerpet police on February 13. The police have registered a case.