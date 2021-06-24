Hyderabad: Old city hit-and-run case accused held

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have arrested the Mercedes Benz car driver and his three accomplices who were allegedly involved in the hit and run case of Shahalibanda old city.

Mohammed Adil Khan and others were taken into custody by the task force police from the Shamshabad area and they were brought to city. Later the accused persons were handed over to the Hussainialam police.

A woman died while five others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them in the Shahalibanda area in the old city on Wednesday evening.

The Mercedes Benz car involved in the old city hit-and-run case was seized by police

The police after verifying the address of the accused reached at his house in wee hours of Thursday and seized the car bearing no MH04EX-8282 and shifted to police station. While the family members of the accused also fled from the place. However he was tracked at Shamshabad.

The accused have been arrested and being produced before the Metropolitan courts in the morning.