Hyderabad on path to become 100 percent vaccinated

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on the path to make Hyderabad 100 percent vaccinated. It is conducting a special vaccination drive to vaccinate people quickly.

On August 26, the municipal corporation has taken up 511 colonies for vaccination and declared 396 colonies 100 percent vaccinated. So far, 1333 colonies have been declared 100 percent vaccinated.

Following are the progress made by GHMC in vaccinating people

Number of Colonies taken up for vaccination on August 26: 511

Cumulative number of colonies taken up for vaccination: 1878

Number of colonies declared as 100% vaccinated on August 26: 396

Cumulative number of colonies declared as 100% vaccinated: 1333

No of persons vaccinated on August 26 (1st dose): 31888

No of persons vaccinated on August 26 (2nd dose): 7222

Cumulative number of persons vaccinated (1st dose): 107173

Cumulative number of persons vaccinated (2nd dose): 20063

Manpower used from GHMC on August 26: 4227

Cumulative manpower used from GHMC: 16185

Manpower used from Health Dept. on August 26: 1584

Cumulative manpower used from Health Dept.: 6016

Number of vehicles used on August 26: 597

Cumulative number of vehicles used: 2289

Earlier, the chief secretary Somesh Kumar suggested that the GHMC, health officials, and field staff work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 percent vaccinated. He instructed medical and municipal staff to survey every household and map up the eligible people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, and that the exercise be carried out in mission mode.