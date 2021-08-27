Hyderabad on path to become 100 percent vaccinated

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on the path to make Hyderabad 100 percent vaccinated. It is conducting a special vaccination drive to vaccinate people quickly.
On August 26, the municipal corporation has taken up 511 colonies for vaccination and declared 396 colonies 100 percent vaccinated. So far, 1333 colonies have been declared 100 percent vaccinated.
Following are the progress made by GHMC in vaccinating people
- Number of Colonies taken up for vaccination on August 26: 511
- Cumulative number of colonies taken up for vaccination: 1878
- Number of colonies declared as 100% vaccinated on August 26: 396
- Cumulative number of colonies declared as 100% vaccinated: 1333
- No of persons vaccinated on August 26 (1st dose): 31888
- No of persons vaccinated on August 26 (2nd dose): 7222
- Cumulative number of persons vaccinated (1st dose): 107173
- Cumulative number of persons vaccinated (2nd dose): 20063
- Manpower used from GHMC on August 26: 4227
- Cumulative manpower used from GHMC: 16185
- Manpower used from Health Dept. on August 26: 1584
- Cumulative manpower used from Health Dept.: 6016
- Number of vehicles used on August 26: 597
- Cumulative number of vehicles used: 2289
Earlier, the chief secretary Somesh Kumar suggested that the GHMC, health officials, and field staff work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 percent vaccinated. He instructed medical and municipal staff to survey every household and map up the eligible people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, and that the exercise be carried out in mission mode.