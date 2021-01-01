Hyderabad: One killed, four injured after lorry crashed into Hanuman temple

Hyderabad: At least one person was killed and four others injured after a lorry crashed into a DCM van and a bike near Hanuman Temple on Uppal- Habsiguda road in the early hours on Friday.

Speaking to siasat.com, the Uppal sub-inspector Mahmood Ali said, “The accident had taken place in the morning when an over speeding lorry crashed into a DCM van which in return hit a biker, resulting in the death of the rider.”

The injured persons were taken to a hospital and the dead body has been sent for postmortem. The identification details are awaited, police said.

The visuals of the incident show that a few walls of the temple were also damaged.

“The investigation is on and we are not sure if it was a drunk and drive case,” said Mahmood Ali.

On December 24, in a similar accident, two people were killed after a lorry rammed into another lorry parked aside road here at Shankarpally of Rangareddy district.