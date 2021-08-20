Hyderabad: Online betting racket busted in city

Hyderabad: Task force police have busted online betting racket and arrested four accused allegedly involved in the betting.

In order to gain easy money illegally, they have formed a gang by organizing online betting games.

According to the sources, the gang members Tahahuddin, Khaja Aasim Ahmed, Mohd Shazayb, Azam Khan and others on commission basis have started an online betting racket at a residential area of Ahmed Colony, in the limits of Langer House police station.

According to the police, they have clandestinely created play online betting website on the name of www.mahadevbook.com , which is available in the google chrome website.

For the purpose of creating new IDs & passwords to the clients , they use whatsapp phone numbers for queries.

In the website any client can play online & unlimited betting money and provide 24/7 online ID Service with deposit and withdrawal through online mode. After receiving the ID Password the client used to play online gaming.

The winning amount of client will be sent to his account through online mode,