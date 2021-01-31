Hyderabad: Online human trafficking racket busted; three arrested

Hyderabad: Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate busted an online human trafficking racket and rescued two victims hailing from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

On Saturday the SOT conducted a decoy operation in Defence Colony at Neredmet and apprehended three accused persons who were running the racket.

According to the investigation officer, a group of persons were running an online racket in the city by procuring women from Mumbai and Calcutta.

The accused persons were the co-organisers in contacting needful customers over WhatsApp and supplying young women after taking amount through online money transaction applications.

“The main organiser Rakesh, a resident of Mumbai is absconding and the entire group of four people were managing the brothel business in the city and living on the earnings of prostitution” said police officer.

A case has been registered by the Neredmet police under section 370 (A) of the IPC, section 3, 4, and 5 of PITA Act.