Hyderabad: Online human trafficking racket busted; three arrested

By News Desk|   Published: 31st January 2021 8:26 pm IST
15 more arrested for kidnapping three businessmen in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:  Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate busted an online human trafficking racket and rescued two victims hailing from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

On Saturday the SOT conducted a decoy operation in Defence Colony at Neredmet and apprehended three accused persons who were running the racket.

According to the investigation officer, a group of persons were running an online racket in the city by procuring women from Mumbai and Calcutta.

 The accused persons were the co-organisers in contacting needful customers over WhatsApp and supplying young women after taking amount through online money transaction applications.

“The main organiser Rakesh, a resident of Mumbai is absconding and the entire group of four people were managing the brothel business in the city and living on the earnings of prostitution” said police officer.

READ:  Dynamix Achievers polo team win Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy

A case has been registered by the Neredmet police under section 370 (A) of the IPC, section 3, 4, and 5 of PITA Act.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk|   Published: 31st January 2021 8:26 pm IST
Back to top button